Actor Steve Martin gets 1st dose of COVID vaccine

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Actor Steve Martin is the latest celebrity to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Martin took to Twitter Sunday to announce he got his vaccination, and did so with a comedic take on his first dose.


"Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: got it because I'm 75," Martin said.

Martin told fans the whole process was "smooth as silk."

The actor got vaccinated at the Javits Center after bookin an appointment online.

He capped off his string of amusing tweets by writing, "right now I'm having no fide resects," -- of course that's a play on the words "side effects."

