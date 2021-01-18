Actor Steve Martin gets 1st dose of COVID vaccine

Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Actor Steve Martin is the latest celebrity to get the coronavirus vaccine.Martin took to Twitter Sunday to announce he got his vaccination, and did so with a comedic take on his first dose."Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: got it because I'm 75," Martin said.Martin told fans the whole process was "smooth as silk."The actor got vaccinated at the Javits Center after bookin an appointment online.He capped off his string of amusing tweets by writing, "right now I'm having no fide resects," -- of course that's a play on the words "side effects."