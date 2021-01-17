Demonstrators call for SoHo hotel employee involved in iPhone dispute to apologize

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9566697" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandra Bookman reports on the family speaking out about the incident.

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- A demonstration was held outside the Arlo Hotel in SoHo, where a woman wrongly accused a 14-year-old of stealing her iPhone.Protesters called for the hotel employee who got involved in the dispute to apologize.The teenager's father shot video that reveals the worker asking the teen to show his phone as proof it did not belong to Miya Ponsetto.The National Action Network organized the protest, along with similar ones outside hotels in Florida and Illinois with the same owners.----------