Crash with police cruiser sends SUV into Long Island home; Car and house catch fire, officer airlifted

What hasn't Betty White done in her illustrious career? The video offers a look at the "Golden Girl's" fabulous life.

The immersive installation called Prismatica was unveiled this week in the Garment District.

NORTH BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- A crash with a Suffolk County police cruiser sent an SUV careening into a home on Long Island Friday afternoon, setting both the house and vehicle on fire and leaving the officer injured enough that he had to be airlifted from the scene.Police say the SUV was traveling eastbound on Woods Road in North Babylon when it crashed into the marked police car at the intersection of Elkton Lane just before 2 p.m.The vehicle then struck the house on Elkton Lane and caught fire, which then spread to the house.That fire has since been extinguished.The officer was transported via helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.The driver of the other vehicle reportedly fled the scene, and a manhunt is underway.The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.