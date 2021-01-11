COVID-19 vaccine

How to get the coronavirus vaccine in New York, New York City, and New Jersey

Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccination information and resources
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The COVID-19 vaccine is being administered across the United States and in the Tri-State area. Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine:

How to get vaccinated in New York State:
In New York State you can use the "Am I Eligible" app and https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ to use to check your eligibility and schedule. New York State also has a vaccination hotline you can call to schedule a vaccine: 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829).

How to get vaccinated in New York City:
In New York City you can visit www.nyc.gov/vaccinefinder to make an appointment for a vaccine online. The phone number to schedule a vaccine is 877-VAX-4NYC, operational 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, will go 24 hour soon.

How to get vaccinated in New Jersey:
COVID-19 vaccines are on the way to hospitals and clinics across New Jersey. You can reserve your spot to get a vaccine now by pre-registering at https://covidvaccine.nj.gov/. The site asks questions to determine when you are eligible to receive a vaccination.

You can get updates on how each state is handling distribution on these sites:
New York
New Jersey
Connecticut

If I get vaccinated do I still need to wear a mask/face covering?
Yes, you will still need to wear a mask and follow other precautions. Stopping a pandemic requires using all the tools available. Vaccines boost your immune system so it will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed. Other steps, like masks and social distancing, help reduce your chance of being exposed to or spreading the virus.

Are there side effects to taking the vaccine?
Some volunteers in vaccine trials have reported they frequently feel flu-like effects after getting vaccinated such as body aches, or even fever and a headache, federal health officials said.

Will I receive proof of having the vaccine?
Vaccination cards will be used as the "simplest" way to keep track of Covid-19 shots, said Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director of the Immunization Action Coalition, which is supporting frontline workers who will administer Covid-19 vaccinations.

"Everyone will be issued a written card that they can put in their wallet that will tell them what they had and when their next dose is due," Moore said. "Let's do the simple, easy thing first. Everyone's going to get that."

If I had COVID-19, do I need the vaccine?

According to the CDC, There is not enough information currently available to say if or for how long after infection someone is protected from getting COVID-19 again; this is called natural immunity. Early evidence suggests natural immunity from COVID-19 may not last very long, but more studies are needed to better understand this. Until we have a vaccine available and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices makes recommendations to CDC on how to best use COVID-19 vaccines, CDC cannot comment on whether people who had COVID-19 should get a COVID-19 vaccine.

More answers to questions can be found on the CDC's website.

Information from the Centers for Disease Control as well as state health departments in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

Submit Your COVID-19 Vaccine Questions HERE!


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew jerseyconnecticutnew york cityhealthvaccinesmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
How many COVID-19 vaccines have been given out in your state?
Biden receives 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
NYC's vaccine mega-sites start 24/7 operations
Murphy tours vaccine mega site amid spike in COVID cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
Impeachment looming, Democrats urge Pence to help oust Trump
NY Bar Association seeks to expel Giuliani over 'combat' remarks
Congresswoman tests positive for COVID following Capitol lockdown
COVID Live Updates: Just 7M of 22M vaccine doses given out in US
Biden receives 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Harris team says it was blindsided by VP-elect's Vogue cover
Show More
NJ cop who died of COVID honored by community with monthly blood drives
Vaccinations, boosting economy top Cuomo 2021 agenda
Family calls for boycott over hotel's handling of theft accusation
Video captures small plane crash on Long Island
Murphy tours vaccine mega site amid spike in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News