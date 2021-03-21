Coronavirus Update New York City: Pharmacies now vaccinating people with underlying conditions in NYC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10414112" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eighty-nine-year-old New Yorker Bob Holzman received his COVID-19 vaccine as soon as he could, hoping it would allow him to get back to his favorite activity, dancing.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Officials announced a major expansion in vaccine access in New York City.Those with underlying conditions can now be vaccinated at pharmacies.- Age 60+- Teachers, school staff, and childcare workers- Those w/ underlying conditions- Cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers)- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)- Chronic kidney disease- Heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension (high blood pressure)- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune), including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines or other causes- Intellectual and developmental disabilities including Down syndrome- Liver disease- Neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer's disease or dementia- Pulmonary disease, including but not limited to COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis and related pulmonary diseases- Pregnancy- Severe obesity (body mass index of 40 kg/m2 or higher), obesity (body mass index of between 30 kg/m2 and 40 kg/m2)- Sickle cell disease, or thalassemia- Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus- 800-WALGREENs- 800-SHOP-CVS- 800-RITE-AID