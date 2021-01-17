Astronomers discover rare 'Super-Earth' outside of our solar system

It's called an exoplanet because it's located outside of our solar system.
The new discovery is about 50% bigger than Earth and is three times its mass, which is why astronomers call it a 'Super-Earth.'
It only takes less than half an earth day to go around its own sun.
And it is very hot, with an average temperature of 3,140 degrees Fahrenheit.
This super-earth is about 10 billion years old, making it one of the oldest rocky planets ever to be discovered.
MORE NEWS: 'Jeopardy!' guest host Ken Jennings pays emotional tribute to Alex Trebek
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip