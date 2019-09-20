Measles alert for Long Island Rail Road customers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Nassau County Health Department says it detected a second case of measles, and the infected person rode the Long Island Rail Road last week.The infected person was riding on trains September 11th and 12th between Mineola and Penn Station.They were also on the LIRR several times on Saturday the 14th, stopping in Mineola, Hempstead, Jamaica and Penn Station.Anyone who rode the same trains could have been exposed to measles.The Nassau County Health Department says that anyone with symptoms should contact their doctor.Below is a list of dates and times the infected person rode the LIRR:Long Island Railroad ( LIRR), Mineola Station to New York Penn Station between the hours of 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.LIRR, New York Penn Station to LIRR, Mineola Station between the hours of 11:15 p.m. - 2:30 a.m.LIRR, Mineola Station to New York Penn Station between the hours of 10:15 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.LIRR, New York Penn Station to LIRR Mineola Station between the hours of 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.Noches de Columbia Restaurant, 204 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola, NY, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Metropolitan Transportation Authority ( MTA) shuttle from LIRR, Mineola Station to LIRR, Hempstead station between the hours of 2:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.LIRR, Hempstead Station to LIRR, Jamaica Station between the hours of 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.LIRR, Jamaica Station to New York Penn Station between the hours of 3:50 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.LIRR, New York Penn Station to LIRR, Hempstead Station between the hours of 10:00 p.m. - 2:30 a.m.MTA shuttle from LIRR, Hempstead Station to LIRR, Mineola Station between the hours 12:15 a.m. - 2:30 a.m.----------