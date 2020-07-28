Health & Fitness

Mother saved by surgeries at Long Island hospital after liver shrinks to third of its size

By
NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A mother is thankful to be alive after enduring an emergency C-section followed by a liver transplant to cure a life-threatening complication.

"If we didn't find a donor, my husband and I wouldn't be here to talk about what happened," mother Danielle Grafas said.

31 weeks into her pregnancy, Grafas developed a dangerous issue with her liver.

"She was sick," said Dr. Lewis Temperman, director of transplantation at Northwell Health. "She had acute fatty liver disease of pregnancy, a very, very rare disease."

Grafas underwent an emergency C-section at North Shore University Hospital - baby Athena weighing only three pounds. She was placed in neonatal intensive care while her mother slipped into a coma.

"It became clear that she needed an immediate transplant and she became a status one, the highest status in the nation," Temperman said.

Her liver had shrunk to a third of its size and her life was in jeopardy, but Temperman said a donor organ was found.

"If this was during the time of COVID, two or three months earlier, it may not have happened," Temperman said.

After a 13-hour surgery transplant meeting with her transplant team, Grafas is most grateful.

"The dream team as I like to call them," Grafas said. "It was an unexpected ride that worked out in the long run, and am very thankful and very grateful."

The family is now starting a new life together as Grafas and her baby are doing well after the life-saving operations.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countynew hyde parkhealthtransplantsurgery
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-college football player shot in front of NYC deli
NYC woman killed by great white shark off Maine coast
Woman stabbed to death trying to break up fight in NYC: Police
List: 12 more NYC bars lose liquor licenses over COVID violations
Tri-State travel advisory: More locations added to quarantine list
Shark sightings off Long Island beaches again halt swimming
Cuomo 'appalled' at packed Chainsmokers concert in Hamptons
Show More
Trump again pushes disproven drug as COVID-19 treatment
Red Hook Houses residents demand NYCHA slow down redevelopment
Arrest made in church vandalism spree in NJ
Kodak lands loan to bolster US-produced drug supply
Trump administration won't accept new DACA applications
More TOP STORIES News