NJ Coronavirus Update: COVID deaths spike as new drive-thru testing site opens in New Jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update
By Eyewitness News
PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced a spike in coronavirus deaths Tuesday, jumping from 15 Sunday to 90 Monday.

This as a new drive-thru coronavirus testing site is open on a college campus in New Jersey while the number of new cases continue to surge across the state with new restrictions on the horizon.

Hundreds of cars were lined up outside Bergen County Community College Tuesday, which began serving as a COVID-19 testing site operated by Bergen County and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center.

The program offers antigen nasal swab rapid tests that provide results in 24 hours or less and will be available through the end of the year at the following dates and times:
--Tuesday, December 1, 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
--Thursday, December 3, 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
--Saturday, December 5, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
--Monday, December 7, 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
--Wednesday, December 9, 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
--Thursday, December 10, 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
--Monday, December 14, 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
--Wednesday, December 16, 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
--Thursday, December 17, 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
--Saturday, December 19, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
--Monday, December 21, 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
--Tuesday, December 22, 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
--Wednesday, December 23, 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
--Monday, December 28, 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
--Tuesday, December 29, 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
--Wednesday, December 30, 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Testing is available to all county residents free of charge, regardless of health insurance status.

Residents must schedule their test through an online portal, which can be reached at HERE, and bring their mobile device for check-in.

Identification is necessary, so anyone being tested must bring one of: a driver's license/ID card, Social Security card, passport, or birth certificate.

Proof of Bergen County residency or proof of employment in the county is also required (driver's license, utility bill, employee work ID or paystub). If you have health insurance, please bring your with you as well.

"As winter approaches, and cases continue to rise, it is critical that the county continues to provide testing for the foreseeable future," Bergen County Executive James Tedesco said. "Thanks to the efforts of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center and the County of Bergen, starting December 1, all residents will be able to receive free, quick, and easy COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the centrally located Bergen Community College campus in Paramus. This battle is not over, and we must remain vigilant until a vaccine is widely available."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday announced new limits on outdoor gatherings, reducing the allowable number from 150 to 25, starting next Monday. Youth and high school indoor sports will be put on hold from Friday through at least January 2.

NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:
4,661 new positive cases
41,910 cumulative total cases
90 new confirmed deaths
15,254 total deaths

We need all hands on deck to beat back the second wave. Mask up. Social distance. Wash your hands. Be smart.

