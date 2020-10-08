New Jersey records more than 1,300 COVID-19 cases in a day, first time since May

☑️652 patients in our hospitals – 422 #COVID19 positive patients and 230 Persons Under Investigation pending the return of test results

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The number of New Jerseyans battling COVID-19 continues to rise at a "sobering" rate.The state recorded 1,301 positive test results. The last time there were that many positive cases in one day was back on May 29th when it had 1,394.Ocean and Monmouth counties reported the most cases while Bergen, Essex, Middlesex, Passaic, and Union counties all had more than 80 additional cases eachAll tests recorded on October 4th were found to have 3.69% positivity.The good news, the rate of transmission was down to 1.22.In the hospitals, there were 422 COVID-19 positive with 230 patients waiting tests for a total of 652 people. That's the highest number since August 6th.148 people are in the intensive care unit with 52 people requiring ventilators.There were 11 deaths for a total of 14,373 since the pandemic began back in March.Meantime, the state reported 16 outbreaks in New Jersey Public Schools. Governor Murphy said it was a "reasonable expectation" to have that number, up from 11. The outbreaks account for 58 cases.