New Jersey coronavirus update: State set to vaccinate state's first frontline workers

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The first COVID vaccinations in New Jersey will happen at University Hospital in Newark.

Governor Phil Murphy will be there in the 8 a.m. hour Tuesday to witness it.



Frontline healthcare workers are first in line to get this first shipment of 76,000 shots from Pfizer which have to be stored in special ultra-cold freezers.
Governor Phil Murphy says Tuesday will be a "momentous" day.



Right now, University Hospital has the capacity for 120,000 single shots of the vaccine with another freezer on the way.

Meanwhile, at Hackensack University Medical Center, Nurse Robert Robinson told Eyewitness News he contracted COVID back in the spring, and his own coworkers nursed him back to health.

Now as they deal with a new wave of infections, finally, there's a vaccine.

"Right now we're so overwhelmed, we're working any way we can, managers, supervisors, nurses, it's just we're all on autopilot at this point," Robinson said.

"That light we see, is the light at the end of the tunnel. But we have to travel more before we are through this darkness. Even though we can now point to a vaccine, we cannot give up on the practices that will help us through, social distancing, wearing our masks, washing our hands," Governor Murphy said.

Even as the vaccine arrives, the focus will be on healthcare workers and nursing homes. The general public won't have access to the vaccine for a few months.

Meanwhile, New Jersey reported Monday 4,805 new positive coronavirus cases, with an additional 25 deaths.

A couple and their 2-year-old were kicked off a United Airlines flight Saturday after the child refused to wear a mask.



