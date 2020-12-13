coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: Gov. Murphy says NJ's 1st COVID vaccines to be administered Tuesday

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey will administer the state's first COVID vaccines on Tuesday morning, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Sunday.

The first resident will be vaccinated at University Hospital in Newark.

Murphy made the announcement via Twitter.


On ABC's "This Week," Murphy said the "majority" of his state's first batch of COVID-19 vaccines will be administered to health care workers and the rest will be available to "longterm care residents and staff."

He says despite "good news" on a COVID-19 vaccine, "the next number of weeks are going to be hell, I fear, so we're begging with people to please, please, please don't let your guard down even when you're in private settings."


In New York, the first shipments of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine could arrive Monday.

The state is expecting 170,000 doses next week and 346,000 doses of Moderna's drug - if and when that is approved.

