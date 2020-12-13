Pets & Animals

Rescuers free deer found stuck in batting cage net on Long Island

PORT JEFFERSON, Long Island (WABC) -- Animal rescuers helped saved a buck that got trapped in a batting cage Friday night on Long Island.

Workers from Strong Island Animal Rescue arrived at Sheep Pasture Road in Port Jefferson and found the buck struggling to free himself from the net.

With some human help, the buck broke free and continued on its way.

Strong Island Animal Rescue reminds people to take down sporting equipment when it's not in use to help keep wild animals safe.

More TOP STORIES News