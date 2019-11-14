New York names facilities that treated drug-resistant fungus, Candida auris

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York is the first state to release the names of medical facilities that have treated patients with a deadly, drug-resistant fungus that is spreading.
The New York Times reported Wednesday that 64 hospitals, 103 long-term care nursing homes, a long-term care hospital and three hospice units in New York have cared for patients with an especially virulent germ called Candida auris. Most of the patients were in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.
The Times says New York health officials disclosed the names of the facilities because Candida auris has been spreading quickly.
Michael Craig, an antibiotic resistance expert for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the newspaper that someone in the United States dies of a resistant infection every 15 minutes.
Back in May, 7 On Your Side Investigates reported that health officials were refusing to identify the hospitals and nursing homes affected by the fungus.
"It's a very serious health threat," said Dr. Irwin Redlener, Columbia University professor and an expert on public health policy. "It's a superbug, meaning resistant to all-known antibiotics."
Hospitals, the Center for Disease Control, and New York City and state health departments had refused to give 7 On Your Side Investigates the names of the facilities where Candida auris has caused serious illness and deaths.
Jill Montag, a spokesperson for the New York State Department of Health, said at the time that officials were planning to include the name of the impacted facilities in their annual infection report.
Here is the list of hospitals that have cared for people with Candida auris Infection or Colonization, as of June 28, 2019.
Hospital Name - ID
New York County (Manhattan)
--Bellevue Hospital Center - 1438
--Harlem Hospital Center - 1445
--Henry J. Carter Specialty Hospital - 1486
--Lenox Hill Hospital - 1450
--Memorial Hospital for Cancer and Allied Diseases - 1453
--Metropolitan Hospital Center - 1454
--Mount Sinai Beth Israel - 1439
--Mount Sinai Hospital - 1456
--Mount Sinai West - 1466
--New York Presbyterian Hospital - Allen Hospital - 3975
--New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center - 1464
--New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center - 1458
--New York-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital - 1437
--NYU Langone Hospitals - 1463
--NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital - 1446
Queens County (Queens)
--Elmhurst Hospital Center - 1626
--Flushing Hospital Medical Center - 1628
--Jamaica Hospital Medical Center - 1629
--Long Island Jewish Forest Hills - 1638
--Long Island Jewish Medical Center - 1630
--Mount Sinai Hospital - Mount Sinai Hospital of Queens - 1639
--New York-Presbyterian/Queens - 1637
--Queens Hospital Center - 1633
--St. John's Episcopal Hospital So Shore - 1635
King County (Brooklyn)
--Brookdale Hospital Medical Center - 1286
--Brooklyn Hospital Center - Downtown Campus - 1288
--Calvary Hospital Inc (Brooklyn Campus) - 1175
--Coney Island Hospital - 1294
--Interfaith Medical Center - 1309
--Kings County Hospital Center - 1301
--Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center - 1315
--Maimonides Medical Center - 1305
--Mount Sinai Brooklyn - 1324
--New York Community Hospital of Brooklyn, Inc - 1293
--New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital - 1306
--NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn - 1304
--University Hospital of Brooklyn - 1320
--Woodhull Medical & Mental Health Center - 1692
--Wyckoff Heights Medical Center - 1318
Bronx County (Bronx)
--BronxCare Hospital Center (Concourse) - 1178
--Calvary Hospital Inc (Bronx Campus) - 1175
--Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center - 1172
--Montefiore Med Center - Jack D Weiler Hosp of A Einstein College Div - 3058
--Montefiore Medical Center - Henry and Lucy Moses Div - 1169
--Montefiore Medical Center - Wakefield Hospital - 1168
--S&H Health System - 1176
Richmond County (Staten Island)
--Richmond University Medical Center - 1738
--Staten Island University Hosp - North - 1740
--Staten Island University Hosp - South - 1737
Westchester County
--S&H - St. John's Division - 1097
--Westchester Medical Center - 1139
Rockland County
--Good Samaritan Hospital of Suffern - 0779
--Helen Hayes Hospital - 0775
--Montefiore Nyack - 0776
Nassau County
--North Shore University Hospital - 0541
--Glen Cove Hospital - 0490
--Mount Sinai South Nassau - 0527
--NYU Winthrop Hospital - 0511
Suffolk County
--Huntington Hospital - 0913
--Southside Hospital - 0924
--University Hospital - 0245
Orange County
--Orange Regional Medical Center - 0699
Dutchess County
--Vassar Brothers Medical Center - 0181
Albany County
--Albany Medical Center Hospital - 0001
Monroe County
--Rochester General Hospital - 0411
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
