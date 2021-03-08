Coronavirus NY: New York to open 10 new mass vaccination sites in coming weeks

Officials say those sites will be located in New York City, Long Island, Hudson Valley, Capital, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley and Western New York regions to further grow New York's vast distribution network.
"Thanks to increasing vaccine supply from our partners in Washington we can utilize more of our state's capacity to distribute doses, and once they are open, these new sites will allow us to continue to get shots into arms on a large scale," Governor Cuomo said. "We know the vaccine is the weapon that will win this war, but it's only effective if we all take it, which is why we are working around the clock to establish sites like these across the state to reach as many New Yorkers as possible. The more people we vaccinate, the more we can continue our progress in keeping the infection rate at bay, reopening our economy and defeating COVID once and for all."
The sites remain in development and are expected to launch in the coming weeks.
Appointment scheduling information and hours of operation will be released in the coming days.
The 10 sites being established will open in the coming weeks at the following locations:
LONG ISLAND
SUNY Stony Brook SH Campus
70 Tuckahoe Road
Southampton, NY
Suffolk Community College Brentwood Campus
502 Wicks Road
Brentwood, NY
SUNY Old Westbury
Clark Center - Gate C
223 Store Hill Road
Old Westbury, NY
HUDSON VALLEY
SUNY Orange
Diana Physical Education Center
9 East Conkling Avenue
Middletown, NY
Ulster County Fairgrounds
249 Libertyville Road
New Paltz, NY
CAPITAL REGION
Queensbury Site
50 Gurney Lane
Queensbury, NY
MOHAWK VALLEY
SUNY Oneonta
108 Ravine Parkway
Oneonta, NY
SOUTHERN TIER
Corning Community College
Gymnasium and Wellness Education Center
1 Academic Drive
Corning, NY
WESTERN NEW YORK
Conference Center of Niagara Falls
101 Old Falls Street
Niagara Falls, NY
NEW YORK CITY
Bronx Site
Final Location Pending
Once appointments are opened, eligible New Yorkers will be able to schedule appointments by utilizing New York's 'Am I Eligible' website or by calling the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).
Numerous other sites have been established, including six joint state-FEMA community-based vaccination sites, the Yankee Stadium mass vaccination site and more than 120 community-based pop-up sites in public housing developments, churches and community centers.
