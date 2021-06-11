coronavirus new jersey

NJ barbershop popup site part of push to get Black men vaccinated

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
Governor Murphy to visit pop-up vaccination site at barber shop

IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is visiting a vaccination site at a barbershop in Irvington Friday, part of a push to get underserved communities inoculated against COVID-19.

The Unisex Barbershop on Chancellor Avenue is hosting a pop-up site in a community where only 42% of the population has received the shot.

Irvington is one of the 10 municipalities larger than 100,000 residents with less 50% vaccination.

The governor is also holding a round-table discussion with shop owner Hugea Newman and local leaders on how to boost confidence in the vaccine among Black men.

Among those participating are New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Brian Bridges, Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss, Essex County Board of Commissioners President Wayne Richardson, and Aide to the Governor Brandon Parrish.

After the discussion, Murphy will observe a few vaccinations outside the barbershop provided by a local independent pharmacy health partner.

