Coronavirus News: New Jersey city giving out 100 gift cards to kids properly wearing masks

SUMMIT, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in one New Jersey city are giving out gift cards to kids they see properly wearing masks to combat the spread of the coronavirus.The Summit Police Department partnered with Summit Downtown Inc. to launch the "Wear a Mask Rewards Campaign," with officers distributing 100 $5 gift cards when they see students wearing masks over the mouth and nose.The program began Wednesday and will continue until all 100 cards are given out.Summit police are encouraging all elementary, middle and high school aged students to wear masks when in groups or when socially distancing 6 feet apart is not possible.If successful, the program may continue into the fall.Related: Paul Rudd challenges young people to 'Mask Up' "We're in this together," Detective Sergeant Ryan Peters said. "And together, we can help curb the spread of coronavirus in the Summit community."