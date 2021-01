University Hospital workers in Newark getting 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine

BIG NEWS: We’ve exceeded 100,000 vaccinations statewide, with a current total of 101,417



NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Health care workers in New Jersey who were the first in the state to get the COVID-19 vaccine are receiving their second doses Monday.The vaccine roll out has been slow nationwide, but Governor Phil Muprhy and Health Commissioner Dr. Judy Persichilli were on hand to watch the follow-up doses taking place at University Hospital in Newark.First up was Maritza Beniquez, a 56-year-old emergency room nurse who was the first to be vaccinated in New Jersey."I now have body armor," Beniquez said. "Walking away now, I know that by the end of this month, I am 95% immune. 95% sure that I can kiss my grandchildren and not get sick. 95% sure that I can go and turn a patient, suction a patient, treat a patient. I am 95% sure that when I go to the restaurant, I won't get sick. So this is, it's a game-changer. And it's my body armor."Beniquez said she expects to feel a little soreness at the injection site, and that after her first shot, she had a slight headache, but nothing more. She doesn't expect anything different with the second dose."But again, if that's the worst that I can expect, I'll take that over an intubation any day of the week," she said.The state is still trying to inoculate as many frontline workers as possible, and in Paterson, officials have opened a new location to serve health care employees including those in practices like dentists and funeral homes.Paterson leaders say the site will be open six days a week, and they are receiving more vaccines to meet the need. Still, they are in need of nurse volunteers to help administer the shots.They say the sooner they get the vaccine to distributed to those in the medical field, the sooner they can move on to delivering the shot to those considered essential workers.The positivity rate in the state remains above 13%.Meanwhile, there is a potential game-changer with the Moderna vaccine They are now working with FDA on a plan to cut the doses in half for both shots, which would reach double the amount of people.Research suggests the immune response is the same for younger populations of people from 18 to 55, and the change could speed up the vaccine rollout.Meanwhile, in the UK, another COVID vaccine is being rolled out.Approximately 500,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is now available to patients at a hospital in Oxford.The vaccine is easier to transport and can be produced far more cheaply than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.