Reopening New Jersey: Indoor dining in NJ to begin Friday at 25% capacity

Indoor dining will only be permitted at 25% capacity to start and social distancing measures must be in place.
The governor tweeted, "Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state's key industries while continuing to make progress against #COVID19."
NEW: Restaurants statewide will be able to open for indoor dining beginning this FRIDAY at 25% capacity and with social distancing between tables.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 31, 2020
Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state’s key industries while continuing to make progress against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/EPdEfi5Dmh
As of Sunday, New Jersey had 306 new positive cases, pushing the state's cumulative total to 191,611.
There were four new confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Sunday for a total of 14,157 lives lost.
