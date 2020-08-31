reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: Indoor dining in NJ to begin Friday at 25% capacity

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy announced that restaurants in New Jersey can offer indoor dining beginning this Friday.

Indoor dining will only be permitted at 25% capacity to start and social distancing measures must be in place.

The governor tweeted, "Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state's key industries while continuing to make progress against #COVID19."



As of Sunday, New Jersey had 306 new positive cases, pushing the state's cumulative total to 191,611.

There were four new confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Sunday for a total of 14,157 lives lost.

RELATED: Diner opens to indoor dining in NJ, defying orders

MORE NEWS: Family kicked off flight after 2-year-old daughter refused to wear a mask
EMBED More News Videos

Kemberly Richardson interviews a Brooklyn mother who is speaking out after JetBlue Airways forced her and her six children off a plane this week when her 2-year-old daughter refuse





RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area

Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey

Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: Global cases climb to 25M; Indoor dining to return to NJ
COVID Updates: Clusters of new cases reported on college campuses in US
COVID-19 Updates: 1st possible reinfection case in US
COVID-19 Updates: NJ unemployment 'jaw-dropping,' Murphy says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 hurt in crash on NJ Turnpike
Victim says he was attacked for wearing mask on subway
3-year-old girl swept up in wind by kite
Riders pay at front door again on MTA buses starting today
COVID Updates: Global cases climb to 25M; Indoor dining to return to NJ
Suspect charged in 'heinous' attempted rape on subway platform
U.S. Open Tennis begins in Queens, without fans
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant
Investigation underway after Confederate flag seen on LI fire truck
Bodega owners facing backlash enforcing city's mask rule
Fast-moving fire spreads to 3 homes in NJ
Fearing 2nd COVID wave, nurses call for staffing minimums
More TOP STORIES News