New Jersey coronavirus update: NJ lifts outdoor mask mandate for all, while indoor rules remain

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10650733" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York state will end mask mandates and adopt CDC guidelines for the fully vaccinated effective Wednesday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10649393" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In February, automated telemarketing phone calls spiked, hitting 4.6 billion nationwide. But 7 On Your Side has just the ticket to stop the spoofs.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy made a number of reopening announcements Monday during his daily COVID-19 briefing.First, the state made the decision to lift the outdoor mask mandate for all people in public spaces, while indoor rules remain in place."Our indoor mask mandate remains in place in public spaces," Murphy said. "The majority of New Jerseyans are still unvaccinated, and keeping this mandate in place in public settings protects you, your family, essential workers, and our entire community."On Friday, Murphy extended the public health emergency for "what should be the final time."He says the state is working toward a legislative solution that will allow this emergency to expire next month while maintaining they need to fight the pandemic.Murphy also announced all students will be back for full-time and in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year.Full-time remote learning option for families will be removed, while summer school programs will not be impacted, the governor said.And effective Monday, travelers to New Jersey are no longer required to quarantine as the travel advisory has been lifted."Continue to follow local health and safety protocols when traveling," Murphy said. "Adhere to international travel guidance from the state department and CDC."