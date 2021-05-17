coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: NJ lifts outdoor mask mandate for all, while indoor rules remain

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
EMBED <>More Videos

Murphy lifts outdoor mask mandate, indoor remains the same

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy made a number of reopening announcements Monday during his daily COVID-19 briefing.

First, the state made the decision to lift the outdoor mask mandate for all people in public spaces, while indoor rules remain in place.

"Our indoor mask mandate remains in place in public spaces," Murphy said. "The majority of New Jerseyans are still unvaccinated, and keeping this mandate in place in public settings protects you, your family, essential workers, and our entire community."

On Friday, Murphy extended the public health emergency for "what should be the final time."

He says the state is working toward a legislative solution that will allow this emergency to expire next month while maintaining they need to fight the pandemic.

RELATED: Gov. Cuomo announces New York to adopt CDC mask guidelines for fully vaccinated
EMBED More News Videos

New York state will end mask mandates and adopt CDC guidelines for the fully vaccinated effective Wednesday.



Murphy also announced all students will be back for full-time and in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year.

Full-time remote learning option for families will be removed, while summer school programs will not be impacted, the governor said.

And effective Monday, travelers to New Jersey are no longer required to quarantine as the travel advisory has been lifted.

"Continue to follow local health and safety protocols when traveling," Murphy said. "Adhere to international travel guidance from the state department and CDC."

ALSO READ: How to stop those unwanted robocalls
EMBED More News Videos

In February, automated telemarketing phone calls spiked, hitting 4.6 billion nationwide. But 7 On Your Side has just the ticket to stop the spoofs.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Mask guidance in the Tri-State area

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: 'Open Boulevards' to expand outdoor activities in NYC
COVID Updates: K-12 should mandate masks for rest of school year, CDC says
Here and Now: Impact of COVID pandemic in Newark
COVID Vaccine Updates: Novavax undertaking clinical trials for kids vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo announces NY to adopt CDC mask guidelines for fully vaccinated
JFK flight diverted after passenger snorts substance, becomes abusive
Asian woman harassed, spit on inside NYC subway train
Target no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers, workers
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
COVID Updates: 'Open Boulevards' to expand outdoor activities in NYC
19-year police veteran accused of running meth lab out of NJ home
Show More
Mayor calls NYC Pride's ban on NYPD participation a mistake
Driver crashes into front of NYC home, flees scene
50th anniversary: In-person TCS NYC Marathon to return with 33K runners
NYC lifting midnight curfew for outdoor dining, capacity easing coming
Tribeca Film Festival to host full capacity closing at Radio City
More TOP STORIES News