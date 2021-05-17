New Jersey coronavirus update: NJ lifts outdoor mask mandate for all, while indoor rules remain

First, the state made the decision to lift the outdoor mask mandate for all people in public spaces, while indoor rules remain in place.
"Our indoor mask mandate remains in place in public spaces," Murphy said. "The majority of New Jerseyans are still unvaccinated, and keeping this mandate in place in public settings protects you, your family, essential workers, and our entire community."
On Friday, Murphy extended the public health emergency for "what should be the final time."
He says the state is working toward a legislative solution that will allow this emergency to expire next month while maintaining they need to fight the pandemic.
RELATED: Gov. Cuomo announces New York to adopt CDC mask guidelines for fully vaccinated
Murphy also announced all students will be back for full-time and in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year.
Full-time remote learning option for families will be removed, while summer school programs will not be impacted, the governor said.
And effective Monday, travelers to New Jersey are no longer required to quarantine as the travel advisory has been lifted.
"Continue to follow local health and safety protocols when traveling," Murphy said. "Adhere to international travel guidance from the state department and CDC."
ALSO READ: How to stop those unwanted robocalls
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question