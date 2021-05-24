coronavirus new jersey

NJ set to end indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
By Eyewitness News
NJ expected to announce plans to align with CDC mask guidance

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Mask wearing could soon come to an end for fully vaccinated people in New Jersey in most situations.

While the CDC released new guidance this month saying fully vaccinated people can go without masks in most situations, outdoors and indoors, New Jersey has kept its indoor mask-wearing mandate for everyone, vaccinated or not.


That's expected to change Monday as Gov. Murphy is expected to announce that starting Friday, May 28, fully vaccinated people can go without a mask indoors.

This new guidance makes things complicated for businesses.

"We're going to stay masked as employees just to make sure everyone feels safe and comfortable," said Elias Riginos, Bistro at Haddonfield manager. "For the inside dining, we're going to ask customers to stay masked until everything gets figured out a little bit more. We don't want to be the ones who are really policing who's vaccinated, who's not vaccinated."

Down the street, Ylvia Asal is the owner of Anatolia Art and Craft Studio. She teaches workshops and sells the jewelry and art that she makes.

She says for her art classes she'd be OK going without masks because she can ask for proof of vaccination.

But for shoppers who pop into her store, she'll still require masks.

"Customers just one time, it's a little tricky and a little scary, I feel, because I don't know who they are," Asal said.

Others say lifting mask requirements is a big and much-needed step forward.


"Let businesses start to succeed again, and just let people enjoy their life again," said Steve Wilkinson of Magnolia.

Gov. Murphy is expected to release more details during his 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

Mask guidance in the Tri-State area

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


