Coronavirus NY: State expands capacity restrictions for movie theaters, zoos, museums

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced last week that museum and zoo capacities would increase to 50%, while movie theaters capacity expands to 33%.
Still, masks are required when a patron is not eating or drinking.
RELATED | NYC's remaining opt-in students return to classrooms for 1st time Monday
It comes as the state continues its efforts to make getting a COVID vaccine as easy as possible.
New York City is now welcoming walk-ins at all city-run sites, while the state is allowing residents 60 and up to get a shot without an appointment.
The American Museum of Natural History also opened as a vaccination site, operating Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offering 1,000 shots daily.
The location includes set-aside appointments for local NYCHA residents and staff, as well as union staff, such as DC37 workers who work in cultural fields, and museum staff.
Additional days and appointments will be available as supply increases citywide, and eligible New Yorkers can make an appointment at this location by using nyc.gov/vaccinefinder or by calling 877-VAX-4NYC.
Cuomo said it is everyone's civic duty to get vaccinated and help lower the state's infection rate, and that the new policy takes away any hurdles created by having to make appointments on the Internet.
RELATED | Mayor de Blasio announces payback for 9,500 previously furloughed NYC employees
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question