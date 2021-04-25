coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Mayor de Blasio announces payback for 9,500 previously furloughed NYC employees

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NYC mayor announces payback plan for 9,500 furlouged city workers

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that non-represented New York City employees will be able to reclassify unpaid furlough days during the pandemic.

The move affects 9,500 city workers and returns $21 million for unpaid furlough days between October 2020 and March of this year.

The mayor credits federal stimulus funds for the change in policy.

"Public servants have gone above and beyond to serve New Yorkers this past year," said de Blasio. "We had to make difficult decisions as we faced a massive budget shortfall last year. Thanks to the federal stimulus, we are in a much better place and can pay these workers back for their sacrifice."

In September, the mayor announced that all managerial and non-represented city employees must take five furlough days, saving the city $21 million.

Beginning this coming June, the employees will be permitted to reclassify these furlough days as either annual leave days or comp time and get paid back for these days.

Employees can sign up to reclassify their time starting in June and will receive their reclassified time in July.

