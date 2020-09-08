Reopen NY: New York schools to receive 'COVID report cards,' Gov. Cuomo says

"Every school district has to report every day to the state department of health as to how many tests were taken, what type of tests, what was the result," Cuomo said.
New York State's Department of Health will be retrieving the information from three different sources: the schools, local health departments and the labs doing the testing.
RELATED: Governor Cuomo says schools in New York state can reopen
The state's website enables you to find a school district.
"It will tell you everything you need to know about where that school district is with COVID, how many tests they've taken, how many they took yesterday, what the results were, who's doing the tests, what's the turnaround on the tests," Cuomo said.
The data that will be made available includes:
- Positive cases by date of students and staff by school and school district
- Whether school/district (and student and staff) are remote, in-person or hybrid
- Number of students and staff on-site
- Percentage of on-site students and staff who test positive
- Number of tests administered by the school, test type, lab used and lag time
New York State's Department of Health will also be issuing regulations to require colleges to notify the state when they have 100 COVID-19 cases and could have to transition to remote learning.
RELATED: New York City prioritizes 10 schools for ventilation, air flow repairs; Staff to temporarily work from home
"100 cases can happen very easily," Cuomo said. "That department of health regulation will go out today. It will be unequivocal. As soon as the college has notification from any source, they have to report it."
This as colleges around the country are seeing outbreaks, with 108 colleges having reported more than 100 cases each.
In New York, SUNY Oneonta, Cornell University, University at Buffalo, Hofstra University, SUNY Oswego, Colgate University, SUNY Fredonia have all seen outbreaks.
"That's the entire state," Cuomo said. "It goes from Long Island, all the way upstate. This is going to be a problem. I am telling you, one of the lessons we learned is just anticipate what is happening and be ready for it."
NYU also held large gatherings in Washington Square Park this past weekend.
Gov. Cuomo called out administrators for not doing anything to stop it.
Frankly, NYU security didn't do anything about it," he said. "The local police didn't do anything about it. You have NYU students who come from other countries. You have a large gathering, many people without masks, going on for hours. What do you think is going to happen? We say we are New York tough. That is not tough by the NYU administrators, who as soon as they heard about it should have said stop it, send nyu security, break it down." It's not tough by the NYC enforcement. They saw the large gathering, violation of social distancing. It wasn't smart. It's totally contrary to everything you know. We are not acting in a spirit of unity, it's not disciplined, and it is not loving. It violates everything."
ALSO READ: Cuomo says no indoor dining in NYC without local enforcement mechanism
MORE NEWS: Moving companies turn customers away as people leave Tri-State in record numbers
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: