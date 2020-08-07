reopen ny

Governor Cuomo set to announce 'initial decision' on reopening New York schools

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo is set to announce if schools in New York state can reopen in the fall. He had said the decision would be made by region and ultimately, by parents. Even if schools are technically open, he said it's up to parents whether or not they want to send their children.

Last month, Governor Cuomo had laid out the formula that will be used to reopen schools across the state and the guidelines for how schools can hold classes this fall.

He had said that regions must be in Phase 4 and the daily infection rate must remain below 5% using a 14-day average.

EMBED More News Videos

New York Governor Cuomo says reopening schools will be based on data



Under those guidelines, it appears schools in the state would be allowed to reopen.

RELATED: Mayor de Blasio outlines NYC schools reopening plan

Cuomo said that all decisions regarding reopening will be data-based.

"You don't hold your finger up and feel the wind... Look at the data. We test more, we have more data than any state. Look at the data," he said back in July. "If you have the virus under control, we open. If you don't have the virus under control, then you can't reopen. Right, we're not going to use our children as a litmus test, and we're not going to going to put our children in a place where their health is endangered. It's that simple, common sense. And intelligence can still determine what we do, even in this crazy environment. We're not going to use our children as guinea pigs."

New York state is also establishing stringent guidelines for how schools can safely reopen.

Those guidelines include face masks when social distancing is not possible, regular cleaning of classrooms, COVID-19 screenings and contact tracing for anyone who gets infected.

RELATED: Teachers in NYC protest schools reopening

Schools will be closed if the infection level rises to 9% or greater before the day school opens. If a region is shut down for education, all schools will have to close, both public and private.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza have unveiled their "Blended Learning" plan for the city's 1.1 million school children.

De Blasio says that he believes this plan will preserve "health and safety while maintaining an understanding that the best way to educate our kids is in the classroom." He set the threshold for reopening at 3%, not 5%.

The governor was critical of the city's plan however, after saying they submitted more of an outline than an actual plan.

The city education department must submit its plans for its 1,800 individual schools to the state by the end of the day. The city had received an extension from the state.

Parents also have until Friday to notify the city education department if they want their child to have full remote learning this fall.

WATCH THE SERIES: EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 6 below)
EMBED More News Videos

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyorange countynassau countysuffolk countynew york cityback to schoolmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomoschoolteachersstudents
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
COVID-19 Updates: Florida rescinds quarantine for NY travelers
'No evictions as long as we are in the middle of the epidemic,' Cuomo says
Gyms make safety changes amid COVID, but still no timetable to open
Restaurant owners, workers present reopening plan to Cuomo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive power outage hits NYC's Upper Manhattan
Post-Isaias nightmare in Queens with new power outages
July US jobs report is expected to point to hiring slowdown
GA students suspended for sharing photos showing crowded halls
Isaias Aftermath: Hundreds of thousands still without power
AccuWeather: Showers and a storm
Republicans push Kanye 2020. But will it really hurt Biden?
Show More
COVID-19 Updates: Florida rescinds quarantine for NY travelers
Biden faces backlash over comparing Black, Latino diversity
108,000 remain without power on Long Island
Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat
Woman buying MetroCard slashed in random subway station attack
More TOP STORIES News