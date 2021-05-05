Coronavirus Update New York City: NY Yankees, Mets to reopen stadiums with different capacity rules

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10575027" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As more and more New Yorkers return to their offices, Governor Andrew Cuomo said it's time for the MTA to restore full 24/7 subway service.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the New York Yankees and Mets are reopening stadiums May 19 with different capacity rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated sections.For vaccinated people -- normal seating with masks. Children under 16 can accompany.For unvaccinated people -- 6 foot distancing with masks. 33% capacity in these sections.The Mets, Yankees and state health department will team up to offer vaccine at the game."It's on your way," Cuomo said. "Stop and get the vaccine, and if you get a vaccine, you get a free ticket to a Yankee or Mets game. You get a vaccine, it's convenient anyway. If you get a vaccine, they will give you a free ticket to the game. And next time you go to a game, you can enjoy sitting next to a friend or family, which to me is a big part of the enjoyment of the game. We call that a New York home run."Cuomo said he is able to announce the baseball news because of the dropping metrics.The Yankees released a statement after Cuomo's announcement."We want to thank Governor Cuomo for his decision, which will allow more fans into Yankee Stadium and provide us additional opportunities to further encourage people to get vaccinated," the statement said. "We have been honored to host a vaccination site at Yankee Stadium over these last three months. If we can encourage more people to get vaccinated by giving away Yankees tickets, we are all in. So come to the ballpark, get vaccinated, and root for the Yankees! We also want to thank Mayor de Blasio, who also gave his strong support for this program."