Manhattan homeless hotel causing concern for nearby residents

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Some neighbors are concerned about a homeless shelter being set up at a hotel on Manhattan's Upper West Side.Hundreds of homeless men are now living in the Lucerne Hotel on Amsterdam and 79th Street.They were bused from downtown to the hotel as the city tries to lower the population at two men's shelters in the East Village.It was a move prompted by a desire to protect those residents from the coronavirus.However, many neighbors of the Upper West Side hotel hotel say they weren't told about the city's action until just days ago."So within two months, they brought over 600 people into this neighborhood without an impact study, without anybody's input," a local resident said.The nonprofit 'Project Renewal' says the homeless guests will have daily wellness checks and be required to wear masks.