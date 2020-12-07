coronavirus new york city

New York City indoor dining could shut down as early as next Monday, Cuomo says

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo said that if the regional hospitalization rate does not stabilize in five days, indoor dining in New York City will close.

In the rest of the state, indoor dining will go to 25% if it doesn't improve.

The New York State Health Department ordered hospitals to increase bed capacity by 25%. Cuomo said they could request a 50% increase, but they don't see the need to do so just yet.

Governor Cuomo revealed the metric that will close regions down: "If after a surge and flex region's 7-day average hospitalization growth rate shows that within three weeks the region will hit critical hospital capacity, we enact NY Pause."

Critical is considered 90% of the hospital capacity.

"CDC came out with additional guidance on Friday and we are going to follow that additional guidance, which is basically more caution for indoor dining," Cuomo said. "We are going to watch the hospitalization rate over the next five days. If that hospitalization rate doesn't stabilize, which frankly I don't expect it to. I think Dr. Fauci is right, you've seen the Thanksgiving wave is just starting to break, then the Christmas, Hanukkah wave is going to start. So I don't see it."

The governor went on to say that the state would give the restaurants a few days to reorient.

"You could say Monday if the rate doesn't stabilize. Forget the indoor dining. Let's look at the big picture. We are looking at hospitalization capacity. If we don't get the rate under control and you are going to overwhelm your hospitals, then we will have to go back to shut down," he said.

