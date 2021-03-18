coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NYC: Mayor Bill de Blasio vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson shot

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio got his COVID-19 vaccination during his morning news conference on Thursday.

The mayor received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi administered the shot.

The mayor came out this morning to his press conference in a collared short-sleeve mayor's office summer shirt, ready to get his dose.

De Blasio said the city had administered 3,077,587 doses as of Thursday - plus one more - him!

He asked Dr. Chokshi for a warning before he stuck him as his wife, Chirlane McCray, put her hand on his other shoulder.

"OK doctor, you have to tell me when you have to give me the shot though," de Blasio deadpanned after he received the vaccination. "This has been going on a long time. Just give me a warning when you give me the shot."

"We are all done sir," Chokshi said.

"I'm official, joining the three million now, I thank you," Mayor de Blasio said to Dr. Chokshi. "That was really easy."

He compared it to getting a flu shot. "You feel it for a second and then it's over and done."

Meantime, Governor Cuomo said that New York will be preparing to make all adults eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by May 1, but the task "is a logistical undertaking, unlike anything we have done before."

Governor Cuomo toured the mass vaccination site at Mount Neboh Baptist Church on Wednesday, and also received his vaccine.

"I am getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because I want to make the point, take whatever vaccine you can get," Cuomo said.

More TOP STORIES News