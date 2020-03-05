Health & Fitness

Coronavirus News: NYC school teacher self-quarantines after traveling abroad

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- At least one New York City school teacher has self-quarantined as the number of COVID-19 cases and suspected cases continue to increase.

City officials revealed on Wednesday that several teachers have come forward after returning from traveling abroad.

RELATED: First public school district in New York closes in response to coronavirus

The teacher who self-quarantined has no symptoms.

School administrators say vigilance is being stepped up throughout the city. Under a new action plan, rooms in all schools will be cleaned and disinfected twice a week

Schools will also be well-stocked with cleaning and hygiene supplies.

In addition, all student exchange and study abroad programs are being canceled, along with any trips to virus-affected nations.

