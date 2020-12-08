Health & Fitness

Growing number of Americans willing to take COVID-19 vaccine, poll shows

With two COVID-19 vaccines now in the final stages of approval for use in the United States, more Americans say they are willing to be immunized against the disease, according to a new Gallup poll released Tuesday.

In the latest survey, 63% said they would take it if it was "available right now at no cost."

RELATED: AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine around 70% effective, studies suggest

The public's willingness to receive an FDA approved COVID-19 vaccination has nearly rebounded to the previous high of 66% after hitting a 50% low point in September, according to Gallup.

The online Gallup survey was conducted from Nov. 16-29 after Pfizer and BioNTech announced their vaccine was more than 90% effective in Phase 3 clinical trials. Since then, Moderna has made a similar announcement.

Both companies are still waiting for emergency FDA approval.

If it's granted, the first shots could be given before the end of the year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19poll
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD releases video of FedEx driver shot in back while making delivery
Biden vows 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days
NYC official calls for closure of indoor dining, non-essential businesses
40 years after his death, New Yorkers remember John Lennon
NYC about to hit dangerous 14-year high in shootings
Humpback whale spotted spouting off in the Hudson River
EMS unit lured with bogus call, robbed in NYC
Show More
Olivia Jade Giannulli speaks out about college admission scandal
Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine around 70% effective
76-year-old man struck by stray bullet while sleeping at nursing home
Newark Penn Station to get $190 million makeover
Experts baffled by mystery illness in India that sickened hundreds
More TOP STORIES News