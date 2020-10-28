coronavirus new york city

Port Authority to impose fine for anyone not wearing mask at its facilities

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It is a bold new move by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. They will now start issuing fines to anyone who is not wearing a mask at its facilities.

Face coverings are required at airports, on PATH trains, and in the station, on AirTrains and bus terminals.

ALSO READ | MTA to launch voluntary COVID testing
EMBED More News Videos

The MTA is launching a voluntary COVID screening program at bus depots and subway yards this week.



Enforcement of the new rule will begin on Monday.

Anyone not wearing a mask will face a $50 fine.

ALSO READ | Wearing masks could save 100K U.S. lives through February, according to study

https://abc7ny.com/health/wearing-masks-could-save-100k-us-lives-through-feb-study/7274982/

This move is part of the agency's commitment to supporting the New York and New Jersey state requirements on mask-wearing in transportation facilities.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey

Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthface maskhospitalport authoritynyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: States adopt tough restrictions, hospitals near capacity
MTA to launch voluntary COVID testing
Broadway Stages helps bring back TV, film, production
Astor Place Hair closing after 75 years
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protests over death of Walter Wallace Jr. erupt in violence
Dodgers' Justin Turner pulled from World Series after testing positive for COVID
Los Angeles Dodgers win World Series, beat Rays in Game 6
MTA to launch voluntary COVID testing
Zeta could bring rain, snow to NYC area this week
Looters ransack businesses during 2nd night of unrest
6-year-old girl home from hospital after New York school bus crash
Show More
The Countdown: What does geography say about political strategy?
Mayor waits in line 3.5 hours to vote, shares his pizza
Home hosts Titanic-themed Halloween
'Operation Spotlight': 12 arrested in NJ child predator sting
Chrissy Teigen writes emotional essay about losing Jack
More TOP STORIES News