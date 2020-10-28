Port Authority to impose fine for anyone not wearing mask at its facilities

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7402911" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The MTA is launching a voluntary COVID screening program at bus depots and subway yards this week.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It is a bold new move by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. They will now start issuing fines to anyone who is not wearing a mask at its facilities.Face coverings are required at airports, on PATH trains, and in the station, on AirTrains and bus terminals.Enforcement of the new rule will begin on Monday.Anyone not wearing a mask will face a $50 fine.https://abc7ny.com/health/wearing-masks-could-save-100k-us-lives-through-feb-study/7274982/This move is part of the agency's commitment to supporting the New York and New Jersey state requirements on mask-wearing in transportation facilities.----------