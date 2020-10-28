coronavirus new york city

MTA to launch voluntary COVID testing

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA is launching a voluntary COVID screening program at bus depots and subway yards this week.

The transit authority expects to test two thousand front line workers weekly across all agencies. They will then increase the number of testing in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ | Nearly a quarter of NYC transit workers report having COVID, according to study
A new study has found that nearly a quarter of New York City Transit workers who were surveyed reported having COVID-19.



The MTA says they will give priority to locations in hotspot and cluster zones identified by the state.

Testing will be conducted as a nasal swab.

Test results will be available within 24 to 48 hours.

ALSO READ | Researchers working on new device to detect COVID

The program is voluntary, but participation among employees is strongly recommended.

