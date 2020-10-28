MTA to launch voluntary COVID testing

The transit authority expects to test two thousand front line workers weekly across all agencies. They will then increase the number of testing in the coming weeks.
The MTA says they will give priority to locations in hotspot and cluster zones identified by the state.
Testing will be conducted as a nasal swab.
Test results will be available within 24 to 48 hours.
The program is voluntary, but participation among employees is strongly recommended.
