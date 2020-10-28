MTA to launch voluntary COVID testing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7195374" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A new study has found that nearly a quarter of New York City Transit workers who were surveyed reported having COVID-19.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA is launching a voluntary COVID screening program at bus depots and subway yards this week.The transit authority expects to test two thousand front line workers weekly across all agencies. They will then increase the number of testing in the coming weeks.The MTA says they will give priority to locations in hotspot and cluster zones identified by the state.Testing will be conducted as a nasal swab.Test results will be available within 24 to 48 hours.The program is voluntary, but participation among employees is strongly recommended.----------