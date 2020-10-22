Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Researchers working on "the flower device" to detect COVID

The flower device could give results in about 30 seconds
By Eyewitness News
New technology could soon become the latest tool to detect the coronavirus.

A team of researchers at the University of Arizona is working on what is called "the flower device."

The concept would take a sample of blood, saliva or urine.

RELATED | New MTA air purification system kills 99.9998% of all germs including COVID
EMBED More News Videos

Diana Rocco has a first look at the new air filtration system that will be added to MTA trains to kill COVID.


Sensors would then look at bio-markers to detect COVID-19 before symptoms arise or when there is a very small viral load.

The flower device could also give results in about 30 seconds.

"Because we have such a sensitive sensor, we can detect really low concentrations of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, so we can detect this at a really early stage," said Judith Su of University of Arizona.

The flower device is still in the concept stage.

Scientists hope to one day have it widely available for anyone to use.

RELATED | COVID-19 close contact redefined by CDC to include repeated short encounters
EMBED More News Videos

U.S. health officials Wednesday redefined what counts as close contact with someone with COVID-19 to include briefer but repeated encounters.


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthmedicalcoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID Updates: Pope Francis' mask controversy
CDC redefines COVID-19 close contact, adds brief encounters
One World Observatory announces reopening date
Greenwich International Film Festival hosts free virtual screening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Russia, Iran have interfered with presidential election: US officials
CDC redefines COVID-19 close contact, adds brief encounters
Young brothers, ages 8 & 16, fatally shot while inside their home
7 On Your Side Investigates top reasons ballots are rejected in NYC
The Countdown: Obama stumps for Biden, Trump heads to NC
Comic with viral subway impersonation records own messages
Chopper lands in 3 feet of water near Jones Beach: Police
Show More
Former Blue Bell CEO charged in 2015 listeria outbreak
Florida's falling lizards are getting used to cold winter temperatures
Target paying $70 million in bonuses to frontline workers
AccuWeather: Mild breaks and some sunshine
3 critical, including child, in NY elementary school bus crash
More TOP STORIES News