New Jersey coronavirus update: Program to vaccinate underserved communities kicks off today

The goal is to administer COVID vaccinations to 15,000 residents.
The program kicks off Monday in Somerset. Future vaccination sites will include Trenton, Elizabeth and Paterson.
Each site will be able to vaccinate approximately 1500 people per week, followed by a return to administer second doses.
Also today in the Garden State, a rapid COVID testing program launched for a single airline at Newark Liberty International Airport.
The testing facility is located at the baggage claim area in Terminal C and will serve United Airlines passengers exclusively.
More than 300 tests are expected to be administered daily in four separate testing rooms.
The program is a joint effort between the airline and a private health and wellness company.
3rd stimulus check: $1,400 payments clear House committee in Biden COVID-19 relief bill
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question