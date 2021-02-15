coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: Program to vaccinate underserved communities kicks off today

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A new vaccination partnership to help underserved communities launches today in New Jersey.

The goal is to administer COVID vaccinations to 15,000 residents.

The program kicks off Monday in Somerset. Future vaccination sites will include Trenton, Elizabeth and Paterson.

Each site will be able to vaccinate approximately 1500 people per week, followed by a return to administer second doses.

Also today in the Garden State, a rapid COVID testing program launched for a single airline at Newark Liberty International Airport.

EMBED More News Videos

The testing facility is located at the baggage claim area in Terminal C and will serve United Airlines passengers exclusively serve.



The testing facility is located at the baggage claim area in Terminal C and will serve United Airlines passengers exclusively.

More than 300 tests are expected to be administered daily in four separate testing rooms.

The program is a joint effort between the airline and a private health and wellness company.

3rd stimulus check: $1,400 payments clear House committee in Biden COVID-19 relief bill
EMBED More News Videos

From Wednesday, Feb. 10: President Joe Biden said he has focused on the COVID pandemic, not former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseysomersetsomerset countyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: Israeli study shows Pfizer shot highly effective
COVID Updates: More than 50 million vaccine doses administered: CDC
COVID Updates: Oxford University testing vaccine in children
Indoor dining reopens in NYC, closing time restrictions loosened
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father and young son killed as fire burns through home
AccuWeather Alert: Ice storm arrives tonight into tomorrow
Preparing for ice storms: Are you ready?
Victim shot and wounded at gas station in Bronx
COVID Updates: Israeli study shows Pfizer shot highly effective
Subway stabbing suspect had knife on him when he was arrested
New York ends commercial surrogacy ban
Show More
Police: Homeless man allegedly kidnapped girlfriend's son from home
New York expands vaccine eligibility despite supply issues
Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver, police say
Person struck in head with padlock after argument on subway
Second child on the way for Prince Harry and Meghan
More TOP STORIES News