New Jersey coronavirus update: Program to vaccinate underserved communities kicks off today

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A new vaccination partnership to help underserved communities launches today in New Jersey.The goal is to administer COVID vaccinations to 15,000 residents.The program kicks off Monday in Somerset. Future vaccination sites will include Trenton, Elizabeth and Paterson.Each site will be able to vaccinate approximately 1500 people per week, followed by a return to administer second doses.Also today in the Garden State, a rapid COVID testing program launched for a single airline at Newark Liberty International Airport.The testing facility is located at the baggage claim area in Terminal C and will serve United Airlines passengers exclusively.More than 300 tests are expected to be administered daily in four separate testing rooms.The program is a joint effort between the airline and a private health and wellness company.