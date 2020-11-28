Queens restaurant busted for operating illegal bottle club with nearly 80 people

On Thanksgiving, city deputy sheriffs shutdown the bash at a restaurant on Junction Boulevard in Corona.
11/26/20 @ 0115 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle club @ 40-15 Junction Blvd, Queens (Yellow Zone) access via rear alley: 76+ people, violation of emergency orders, barricaded egress, no liquor license, unconscious patron outside, 5 organizers charged with offenses. pic.twitter.com/qIJPwLkggQ— NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 27, 2020
More than 76 people were packed inside and were failing to social distance.
One of the exits, authorities say, was barricaded.
Five organizers are now facing charges.
Just this past Sunday, police broke up a private swingers party in Queens that was being held inside a yellow zone.
Officers were called to Club Caligula on 20th Avenue in Astoria shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday. At least 80 people were inside the club when police showed up. Police found people drinking and eating at a buffet.
