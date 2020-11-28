coronavirus new york city

Queens restaurant busted for operating illegal bottle club with nearly 80 people

By Eyewitness News
CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- A restaurant in Queens was busted for operating an illegal bottle club during the pandemic and was slapped with a hefty fine.

On Thanksgiving, city deputy sheriffs shutdown the bash at a restaurant on Junction Boulevard in Corona.



More than 76 people were packed inside and were failing to social distance.

One of the exits, authorities say, was barricaded.

Five organizers are now facing charges.

Just this past Sunday, police broke up a private swingers party in Queens that was being held inside a yellow zone.

Police broke up a private swingers party in Queens that was being held inside a yellow zone.



Officers were called to Club Caligula on 20th Avenue in Astoria shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday. At least 80 people were inside the club when police showed up. Police found people drinking and eating at a buffet.

