Rally held at Staten Island bar to protest indoor dining shutdown

The demonstration took place at Mac's Public house - the site of various protest acts in recent weeks.
ALSO READ | NYC gets last fix of indoor dining before Monday ban
Authorities shut down the bar for violating coronavirus safety measures.
Recently, investigators charged its co-owner with running over a sheriff's deputy with his car.
Despite it all, activists gathered at Mac's Public House on Sunday - they criticized Governor Cuomo's indoor dining ban and rallied in support of restaurants.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip