Rally held at Staten Island bar to protest indoor dining shutdown

MIDLAND BEACH, Staten Island (WABC) -- There was defiance on Staten Island at a rally to protest indoor dining.The demonstration took place at Mac's Public house - the site of various protest acts in recent weeks.Authorities shut down the bar for violating coronavirus safety measures.Recently, investigators charged its co-owner with running over a sheriff's deputy with his car Despite it all, activists gathered at Mac's Public House on Sunday - they criticized Governor Cuomo's indoor dining ban and rallied in support of restaurants.