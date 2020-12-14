coronavirus new york city

Rally held at Staten Island bar to protest indoor dining shutdown

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
MIDLAND BEACH, Staten Island (WABC) -- There was defiance on Staten Island at a rally to protest indoor dining.

The demonstration took place at Mac's Public house - the site of various protest acts in recent weeks.

This weekend, New York City is getting its last fix of indoor dining before it will be banned once again starting on Monday.



Authorities shut down the bar for violating coronavirus safety measures.

Recently, investigators charged its co-owner with running over a sheriff's deputy with his car.
The general manager of a Staten Island bar, that has continued to defy shutdown orders, is behind bars again after driving off and injuring an officer.



Despite it all, activists gathered at Mac's Public House on Sunday - they criticized Governor Cuomo's indoor dining ban and rallied in support of restaurants.

