Staten Island bar shut down, GM arrested again for defying COVID restrictions

By Diana Rocco
MIDLAND BEACH, Staten Island (WABC) -- The general manager of a Staten Island bar, that has continued to defy shutdown orders, is behind bars for the second time in less than a week.

The arrest happened just after midnight Sunday when Mac's Public House in Grant City welcomed customers once again.
A Staten Island bar that was shut down by authorities this week after the owners declared it an "autonomous zone" and remained open despite restrictions in place due to the coronavirus.



The attorney for Danny Presti, the general manager of the bar, says his client was arrested for a second time in less than a week and will spend the night in jail.

On Saturday night, there was a line of people waiting to get into the bar after the owner declared it an 'autonomous zone' and refused to close to indoor dining after the area was declared an orange zone due to increased COVID rates

Faced with going out of business, the bar stopped charging for food and drinks earlier in the week and kept doors open on a donation basis.

The New York City Sheriff's Department arrested Presti earlier in the week, issuing huge fines of up to $50,000 and sparking massive protests in the streets here.

Newscopter 7 was overhead as hundreds gathered outside the bar later Wednesday night.


On Friday, the bar reopened and saw a crowd of about 100 people.

Lou Gelormino, the attorney for Danny Presti, says the bar was open Saturday night, and that the tables were six feet apart, including on the patio in the back.

He also said all social distancing rules were being followed.

However, that did not stop authorities from shutting the bar down once again.

Eyewitness News interviewed Presti shortly before his arrest.

"We're struggling and a lot of people in these businesses have lost a lot and in the beginning we were ok to sacrifice, and we've sacrificed everything at this point," Presti said. "You have to take care of us, the government is supposed to be there to protect you and that's the opposite of what's happening here."

Gelormino's partner, attorney Mark Fonte says Presti will be arraigned at Staten Island Criminal Court on Sunday.

Staten Island has seen increased cases of COVID in recent weeks.

On Saturday, there were 358 new cases. Tt's not clear if the bar plans on reopening.

Marcus Solis has an update on a raging fire in the East Village.



A suspect is dead after a shootout in which two U.S. Marshals and an NYPD detective were wounded in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.


