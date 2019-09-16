Health & Fitness

Recovering from opioid addiction involves a team effort

By
EATONTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- The moment a patient has signs of a drug addition, the team of treatment specialists at RWJBarnabas Health Institute for Prevention and Recovery focuses on turning that person's life around.

"Everyone's window to recovery opens and closes a hundred times a day," said the institute's director, Michael Litterer. "Our job as a peer recovery specialist is to find that window when it's open and prop our arm in there to keep it open."

RELATED: WABC-TV to hold town hall on alarming, ongoing opioid epidemic

The team, made up of recovering addicts, works around the clock to make sure that a person with an opioid addiction problem knows they have help.

"Recovery can't take place without community," said Connie Greene, the institute's vice president. "That's the missing piece: a sense of community, a sense of belonging."

The institute opened in 2016 with a small staff, which has now grown to over 200, treating in the last year some 18,000 patients who struggle with opioid dependency.

"All they have to say is, 'Yes, I want help!' and we'll hold their hand and support them through that entire process, whatever that is," said Litterer.

Patients that have received a dose of Narcan are easy to identify in the hospital, and so are those who are suffering an overdose. But the team works with doctors and nurses to identify patients who won't admit they have a drug problem.

"We follow them," said Greene. "So when someone leaves us, leaves the hospital, we do at least eight weeks of... I call it lovingly stalking them. So now someone is calling them. Someone really cares."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmonmouth countyeatontownaddictionopioids
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty NYPD officer dies after Bronx motorcycle crash
Driver crashes into front of Brooklyn funeral home, flees
6-year-old escapes attempted abduction in Howell
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Fort Greene
The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek dies at 75, sources say
LI town calls for 'balloon ban' citing environmental issues
UAW says its 49K members at GM plants are now on strike
Show More
2 men killed near NJ funeral home, woman struck by stray bullet
Bicycle traffic to be allowed near UN during General Assembly
Deck collapses during 85-year-old's birthday party in NJ
AccuWeather: Showers first - then a dry week
Man riding bike wanted in 4 gropings in Queens
More TOP STORIES News