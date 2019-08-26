WABC-TV to hold town hall on alarming, ongoing opioid epidemic

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- WABC-TV is partnering with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and the state of New Jersey to host a town hall, addressing the worst drug crisis in American history: Opioid abuse and addiction.
PLEASE REGISTER TO ATTEND
Please join us Thursday, September 19th to take part in the forum, hosted at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. Eyewitness News anchor Liz Cho and ABC News Chief Medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton will be taking your questions and concerns about the ongoing epidemic, and sharing key information and resources.
The national death toll from drug overdoses has now reached record highs, making the opioid crisis a public health emergency. Each day, more than 130 people in the United States die after overdosing on opioids, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The misuse of and addiction to opioids -- including prescription pain relievers, heroin and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl -- is a serious national crisis that affects public health as well as social and economic welfare.
To register, fill out the email form above to register while seats are available.
Town Hall Panel Members:
John Armato: New Jersey Assemblyman representing the 2nd Legislative District in Atlantic County.
Assemblyman Armato is a primary sponsor of the bill signed into law by the governor permanently designating October 6th as "Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day" in New Jersey.
Reverend Darrell Armstrong: Pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Trenton, New Jersey. He has presided over the funerals of too many people who have overdosed. As a child, he lived in foster care with his brother because his mother was a drug addict.
Angela Cicchino: A Peer Recovery Program Supervisor, a person in long term recovery, and most recently a new mom.
Born and raised in Ocean County, Angela has been serving the community through RWJ Barnabas Health's Peer Recovery Program (formerly known as OORP) since the launch in 2016. She has been in recovery for over eight years and knows what it is like to have substance use disorder change her life.
Dr. Christopher Freer: Physician from RWJBarnabas Health; co-chair of the RWJBarnabas Health Tackling Addiction Task Force.
Dr. Freer has been instrumental in implementing a paradigm shift for a more effective approach in identifying and treating addicted individuals.
Carole Johnson: Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Human Services in Governor Phil Murphy's Administration.
Dr. Petros Levounis: Physician from Rutgers Medical School and NJ Center of Excellence. Dr. Levounis has published thirteen books including the self-help paperback "Sober Siblings: How to Help Your Alcoholic Brother or Sister-and Not Lose Yourself" and the textbook of "Substance Dependence and Co-Occurring Psychiatric Disorders."
Keith Murphy: Recovery Counselor with Rutgers Recovery Housing. In his present role, he helps the students in the College Recovery Program develop skills for recovery and life in college and beyond. As a member of the Rutgers counseling staff, Keith has the privilege of seeing students flourish and become world-changers.
Judith M. Persichilli: NJ Acting Health Commissioner, and former Acting Chief Executive Officer of University Hospital in Newark.
Dr. Erin Zerbo: Physician from Rutgers Medical School and NJ Center of Excellence. Dr. Zerbo serves as the Vice President of the New Jersey Psychiatric Association, and she has lectured and published extensively in the field of addiction. Her primary interest is the treatment of substance use disorders in underserved and disadvantaged populations. She is a co-editor of the recent book "Pocket Guide to Addiction Assessment and Treatment" (APA, 2106), and the lead editor of "Becoming Mindful: Integrating Mindfulness into Your Psychiatric Practice" (APA, 2017).
Town hall hosts:
Liz Cho, co-anchor of WABC-TV's Eyewitness News First at 4pm and Eyewitness News at 6pm.
Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent & Health Editor.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
WABC-TV to hold town hall on alarming, ongoing opioid epidemic
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News