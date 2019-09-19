Eva's Village: Bringing hope to New Jersey amidst the ongoing opioid crisis

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Located on a three-block campus with more than 20 integrated programs, Eva's Village, a social service nonprofit organization, is bringing hope to those struggling with poverty, homelessness, addiction and mental illness in Paterson, New Jersey.
"This is where the help is. This is where the help begins. A lot of times here in the city of Paterson when someone is even thinking about getting help, Eva's Village is one of the first places that is recommended," said Joseph Rivera, Peer Support Specialist at Eva's Village.
Eva's Village is known by many for its community kitchen and their warm meals. However, the organization is also known for their wide array of programs and comprehensive recovery services led by dedicated professionals, peers and volunteers with the goal of addressing the needs of all those seeking help.
"A lot of times people in the hospitals are very hesitant to talk. There is a certain identification and certain trust that is gained when a person comes to your bedside and they understand that they've been through the same exact things that you've been through," said Rivera.
Some of the services and programs offered by Eva's Village include: Halfway houses for men, women and mothers with children, Maternal Wraparound Program, Outpatient Mental Health Program, Opioid Overdose Recovery Program, Primary Medical & Dental Clinic, and a Recovery Community Center. Additionally, Eva's Village also provides education and job training programs which include: a culinary school and workforce development.
"We all know somebody that has a friend or family member that is suffering from the opioid epidemic. I'm very vocal about what I've been through because I don't believe that I can help by staying anonymous. I help more by showing people that there is a way out of this and that it can happen to anybody," said Rivera.
----------
Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Eva's Village: Bringing hope to New Jersey amidst the ongoing opioid crisis
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News