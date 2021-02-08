coronavirus new york

Sen. Schumer, Rep. AOC announce FEMA to help pay for COVID-related funerals, burials

Coronavirus Update for New York
CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) will help pay for COVID-related funeral and burial costs incurred by low-income families.

The money will be available by application only to New York families in need. Families can be reimbursed for funeral and burial costs up to $7,000.

Details of the new program were unveiled by the two lawmakers at a joint news conference Monday morning in Queens.

RELATED: Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tracking availability and progress
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.



The initiative is being funded through a $2 billion national pot of disaster funds that now includes $260 million specifically for New Yorkers.

The funding is aimed at alleviating some of the suffering undergone by families across New York, particularly in hard-hit communities of color, and low-income communities like Corona, Queens, which was the epicenter of the pandemic when in first hit.

3rd stimulus check: Why you shouldn't expect another payment for weeks -- if at all
EMBED More News Videos

Biden says will not wait for GOP lawmakers to get behind the COVID-19 relief package.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkqueenscoronahealthfemacoronavirus deathsmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
Cuomo tries to revive the arts with NY PopsUp
When NYers with health problems can begin making vaccine appointments
NYC middle schools to reopen to in-person learning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
AccuWeather: More chances for snow this week
NYC middle schools to reopen to in-person learning
Indoor dining back early in NYC; Vaccine centers open after snow
When NYers with health problems can begin making vaccine appointments
MI man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
Texas man wins $3.4M bet on Super Bowl LV
Show More
Here's how much snow fell on Sunday
Rep. Ron Wright of Texas dies following COVID-19 diagnosis
Cuomo tries to revive the arts with NY PopsUp
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
60-day warning period begins for Queens busway violations
More TOP STORIES News