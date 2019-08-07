Shannon's Law: Making mammograms affordable to more women in New York

BABYLON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Advocates in Suffolk County celebrated Wednesday what they are calling a positive step in the fight against breast cancer.New legislation, which has become known as Shannon's Law, was signed into law recently by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.The new law is named for Shannon Saturno, a Long Island teacher who died of breast cancer at 31.It requires insurance companies to cover annual mammograms for women over 35.Under previous law, most insurance companies were only required to cover annual mammogram screenings for women over the age of 40.With more than 12,000 cases of breast cancer now detected in women under 40 each year, advocates say, the law will expand life-saving screening services to more women in this age bracket."Because of Shannon, we have brought a new wave of education, not just on Long Island but throughout the state," said NY State Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre, who sponsored the bill in the Assembly.Shannon Saturno's extended family joined state and local lawmakers as well as representatives from the advocacy group First Company Pink for Wednesday morning's celebration in Babylon.----------