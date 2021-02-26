coronavirus new york

24/7: Some NYC sites offering overnight appointments due to vaccine surplus

Coronavirus Update for New York City
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Three New York City-run vaccination sites are now open 24 hours and taking appointments for COVID vaccines.

The city has a surplus of vaccines after delayed shipments from last week arrived this week.

So, the city is now doubling up on appointments. As of Thursday, there were more than 189,000 doses available.

Overnight appointments were added at the vaccination centers at the Brooklyn Army Terminal, Bathgate Industrial Park in The Bronx, and Citi Field in Queens.

The overnight appointments will be offered until the supply is gone.

So far more than 1.6 million New York City residents have been vaccinated.

Eligible New Yorkers can currently schedule appointments by utilizing New York's "Am I Eligible" website or by calling the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Meantime, there is good news for those in nursing homes and their families.

After nearly a year of isolation, nursing home residents will finally be allowed to have visitors.

However, the New York state has allowed this with strict guidelines. The nursing home must be COVID-free for two weeks, and only a limited number of visitors will be allowed.

All visitors must have negative COVID tests 72 hours before arriving.

RELATED: Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tracking availability and progress
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.



RELATED: Concerns after new COVID variant found in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller has more on the research into the new variant from outside the Javits Center.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york cityqueensbrooklynhealthmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Vaccine Updates: Storing Pfizer vaccine at normal freezer temps
Come on in: NYC indoor dining capacity expanded
New NYC COVID variant sparks concern
COVID Vaccine Updates: 2 ways kids become seriously ill from COVID
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11 hurt in multi-vehicle accident in Brooklyn
Carranza steps down, Porter to serve as NYC Schools Chancellor
Suspect 'didn't like the way' Chinatown stabbing victim looked at him
Who is Meisha Porter? Meet NYC's new schools chancellor
The Countdown: Key points to know about Biden's COVID relief bill
Lamborghini crashes fleeing NYC traffic stop, 2 run from scene
Hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls taken in mass abduction
Show More
Passenger fatally shot during dispute with other driver in NYC
Prince Harry left royal life to save his mental health
Come on in: NYC indoor dining capacity expanded
Best Buy lays off 5,000 workers and will close more stores
Mother killed when wheel smashes through windshield in TX
More TOP STORIES News