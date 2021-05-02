Special remembrance ceremony held for Queens residents who died of COVID

A group called 'COVID Survivors for Change' arranged the event at the bandshell in Forest Park.
It included prayers and song, along with speeches from people who have lost loved ones to the virus.
3,600 residents of Queens have died from the coronavirus.
