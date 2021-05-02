coronavirus new york city

Special remembrance ceremony held for Queens residents who died of COVID

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
Special remembrance ceremony held for Queens' COVID victims

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- A special remembrance ceremony was held on Saturday for residents of Queens who have died of COVID.

A group called 'COVID Survivors for Change' arranged the event at the bandshell in Forest Park.

It included prayers and song, along with speeches from people who have lost loved ones to the virus.

3,600 residents of Queens have died from the coronavirus.

