coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Sweet 16 party causes COVID spread in Suffolk County

COVID-19 News and Information
LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- A Long Island venue is being hit with more than $10,000 in fines after hosting a Sweet 16 party where 37 people in attendance tested positive for coronavirus.

The event happened on Sept. 25 at the Miller Place Inn in Miller Place.

Officials say the number of guests exceeded the state maximum of 50, noting not all attendees were wearing masks.

"We have not seen an event like this before at any time in this pandemic," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said. "For Suffolk County, this was a super-spreader event. This is the first time the health department has taken enforcement action against a business. There was not widespread compliance with face coverings and social distancing as well."

RELATED: 5 suspected COVID-19 cases at same EMS station in Queens

Bellone said 37 positive cases were connected to that party, nine adults and 28 students, including some from several area high schools. 81 guests (49 students, 32 adults) were quarantined.

"As a result of this one event, 270 people were placed on quarantine," he said. "Eight schools have positive cases and 35 schools had individuals placed under quarantine."

Sachem North High School has been shut down since October 2 because of 15 confirmed cases at the school.

Bellone said Suffolk County began to receive reports of positive cases from the Sachem school district on Sept. 30.

"There is no community spread at this time," he said. "This cluster should serve as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of violating COVID-19 regulations."

There are no known hospitalizations from this event.

MORE NEWS: 'Mom was just doing her job:' Hiker recounts nail-biting encounter with cougar after spotting cubs
EMBED More News Videos

The man whose terrifying encounter with a cougar on a hiking trail in Utah that was captured in a now-viral video is recounting his experience after he managed to escape unscathed.


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countysuffolk countyreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth care
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
COVID Updates: European nations report more than 700,000 new cases
COVID Updates: India surpasses 7M cases, pushes for reopening
What is forest bathing?
A grooming service that keeps your pet calm and clean on wheels
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School in blatant violation as mayor praises COVID restrictions
Supreme Court halts 2020 census for now
Conchata Ferrell - Berta on 'Two and a Half Men' - dies at 77
NYPD highest-ranking Hispanic officer retiring from department
Most dramatic season ever? Clare Crawley's season of Bachelorette begins
Medusa statue outside NYC court honors 'Me Too' movement
Trick-or-treating not allowed in 3 NJ towns amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Apple unveils 5G-enabled iPhone 12
NYPD calls launch of police, community reform 'unique opportunity'
3 states added, none removed from Tri-State Travel Advisory
5 suspected COVID-19 cases at same EMS station in NYC
Hot spot COVID positivity rates down in NY, Cuomo says
More TOP STORIES News