5 suspected COVID-19 cases at same EMS station in Queens

By Eyewitness News
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- The FDNY says they have five suspected cases of COVID-19 at the same EMS station in Queens.

All five members of the department are on medical leave from EMS station 49, at 25-3 Hoyt Avenue.

Last week, the NYPD announced they had 36 suspected cases within the first week of October.

RELATED | NYPD sees uptick of suspected COVID-19 cases in October

The FDNY and EMS medical leave is still under 3%.

The FDNY says the department is monitoring the situation closely and contact tracing and testing is currently underway.

They said the following efforts are being made to contain COVID within the ranks of the department:

-PPE/sanitizer/training is provided to all FDNY members.
-All FDNY locations and apparatus are cleaned regularly.
-Since start of the pandemic, Department has produced extensive training and messaging for all members on COVID response and mitigation.
-Department continues to produce messaging that reminds all members about the critical importance of face coverings.

Since March, more than 5,000 FDNY members have had a COVID diagnosis.

