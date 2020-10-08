NYPD sees uptick of suspected COVID-19 cases in October

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea asked officers to wear face coverings and take other precautions in a videotaped message to the department that followed an unusually large number of sickouts in the last week.
Thirty-six NYPD members called out sick with suspected coronavirus in the first six days of October, Shea said in a video sent to officers Wednesday.
By comparison, about 42 uniformed and civilian members called out sick monthly in July, August and September.
ALSO READ | More classrooms shut down in NYC COVID cluster zones, parents up in arms
Shea asked officers to "double down on safety precautions" and to "be a good partner and tell your partner to throw a mask on."
The 48th Precinct in the Bronx has five coronavirus cases and the 71st Precinct in Brooklyn has four, he said in the video.
The virus struck the NYPD particularly hard early in the pandemic. Nearly 6,000 members tested positive.
There were 46 deaths, the vast majority of which occurred in April and May.
With infection rates five times higher than the rest of the state, New York has rolled out new restrictions and enforcement of those restrictions in COVID-19 hot spots.
The new rules include closing schools and nonessential businesses and limiting the number of people allowed to gather for worship.
Click here to view the cluster maps if using the mobile app
RELATED | Brooklyn Diocese, Jewish groups file lawsuits against New York's COVID restrictions
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip