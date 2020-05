Coronavirus News: Connecticut teacher caring for newborn while family recovers from COVID-19

John Moore/Getty

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A Connecticut teacher is taking care of a newborn baby boy for one of her students as his family recovers from COVID-19.Luciana Lira, 42, who teaches English as a second language at Hart Magnet Elementary School in Stamford, became a temporary guardian for the newborn who was delivered prematurely by emergency C-section.Baby Neysel was born on April 2, five weeks early and healthy but unable to go home because his mother Zully, father Marvin and 7-year-old brother Junior had all tested positive for the novel coronavirus.Zully, a Guatemalan immigrant currently seeking asylum, was reportedly gravely ill when she was transported to Stamford Hospital via ambulance.She was intubated on a ventilator for several weeks and is now recovering at home after being released on April 25.She remained in critical condition until a plasma antibody trial appeared to greatly improve her condition.Lira will continue to care for the baby until the family, in quarantine inside their sub-divided house, has tested negative and is fully recovered."We care about our students we care about their families and everybody needs to know we're here for them and just want to help," Lira said.The family reportedly told Lira there was no one in the country who could help them and had listed her as their emergency contact.Zully has yet to hold her baby.Lira is Junior's bilingual/ESL teacher and continues to teach remotely."It's an amazing experience, I'm so glad that mom called me and asked me for help and she was able to trust me," Lira said.The ambulance was paid for by the immigrant advocacy organization Building One Community, which is also assisting the family with food and supplies during their quarantine.(All photos by John Moore/Getty Images)