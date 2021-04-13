coronavirus new york city

NY, NJ, CT all postpone Johnson &Johnson vaccines, states scramble to reschedule appointments

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Tri-State area immediately paused administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine after the CDC and FDA's guidance on Tuesday.

So far, New York City has administered 234,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine and there have been no reports of blood clots.

The city-run vaccine appointments will be postponing anyone scheduled for Johnson & Johnson appointments and rescheduling them for Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations "for the foreseeable future."

The state-run Javits Center said that they would not be canceling anyone's appointments, rather anyone who had been scheduled for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine would instead receive a Pfizer shot.

Mayor Bill de Blasio noted both he and Health Commissioner David Chokshi received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"We believe in the effectiveness of this vaccine," de Blasio said.

He added his disappointment about the "bad news" but said he was encouraged that the early warning system was working.

"There have been a few instances of blood clots, apparently very rare in the scheme of things, six cases out of seven million shots. Out of an abundance of caution, federal authorities are calling for pause, a full investigation to be done," the mayor said.

He called for the federal government to provide more Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to the city, in whatever way possible. Some 4,000 appointments are believed to be affected, Dr. Chokshi said.

"We are asking for the federal government to help us. We are hearing reports from around the country of places that are not asking for or using the vaccine they have gotten. The federal government needs to step in. Any place not using their vaccine, send it to New York City for God's sake. We have an endless need, endless demand. We've got to get millions more people vaccinated. We need more vaccine immediately to make up for this challenge," de Blasio said.

So far, 5,180,338 total doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in New York City.

Putnam County, New York announced that all appointments for Johnson & Johnson vaccines for Tuesday at the PCDOH site have been canceled and all individuals will be offered the Moderna vaccine.

Meantime, in New Jersey it was a similar situation of managing rescheduled appointments.

New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli released a statement that said in part, "All New Jersey vaccination sites have been told to cancel or put on hold appointments for the J&J vaccine until further notice. For individuals scheduled to receive the J&J vaccine, the Department will work with all vaccination sites to make arrangements for the administration of an alternative two-dose vaccine. We will work with all sites, as needed, to reschedule vaccination appointments."

The state also urged anyone who had the shot in the past three weeks and develops abdominal pain, leg pain, shortness of breath, severe headache, or other unusual symptoms to contact their health care provider.

In Connecticut, the Department of Public Health has informed vaccine providers that were planning to hold clinics using J&J Tuesday and in the coming days to delay these clinics or offer an alternative vaccine if they have alternative vaccines available.

"DPH will work with providers to minimize the disruptions from this announcement in the near-term to the extent possible, but we anticipate that some cancellations will occur," a statement said. "DPH has also encouraged providers to reach out to all individuals who were scheduled to come to a J&J clinic and let them know that their appointment will need to be rescheduled once the FDA and CDC have recommend resuming administration of the J&J vaccine."

A FEMA mobile unit, currently in New Britain, is also working to modify its schedule. It will be offering an mRNA vaccine instead of J&J vaccine when it resumes. The Griffin vaccine vans, which currently administer J&J vaccine, have suspended their clinics for Tuesday.

